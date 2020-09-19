How Do You Go ‘Live From the Red Carpet’ When There’s No Red Carpet?

“Our audience is at home wanting escapism,” E!’s head of live events Jen Neal says of Sunday’s two-hour Emmys pre-show
How do you put on a red carpet show with no red carpet? That’s the challenge E! will face when it puts on its “Live From the Red Carpet” Emmys pre-show on Sunday, marking the first time the network will have to cover a major awards show in the era of COVID.
“We had to think about this weekend in a completely different way this year,” Jen Neal, general manager, E! News, Live Events and Digital, Lifestyle Networks, said. “We literally have to look at every aspect of what we’re doing through a different lens.”
Gone is the familiar parade of stars, lines of photographers and crowds of fans. Instead, viewers will tune in to a pre-show hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox featuring a new, socially distanced set and interviews with celebrities via video chat. Neal says to expect typical pre-show elements like predictions for the major categories and interviews about upcoming projects, only with a looser, “more spontaneous” feel than a traditional red carpet.
“I don’t think there are any precedents,” Neal said. “It requires more imagination and creativity and spontaneity. We’re working with [producers] Den of Thieves, who are terrific creative partners, helping us craft all of those special and unique moments in order to deliver on that. But it is unprecedented.”
MTV aired a pre-show ahead of the 2020 Video Music Awards featuring solo shots of its performers and presenters mixed together with memorable red-carpet looks from years past, but Neal tells TheWrap that E! is going in a different direction. For starters, the show will be live “as much as possible.”
“Obviously, this year, there’s complexity with making that happen as seamlessly as we have in the past,” Neal said, acknowledging the potential technical difficulties of doing a virtual live show.
But the theme of the evening is “You’re only live once,” and that’s for the good and the bad.
“We’re excited about what that can mean in both ways. It has been a different logistical challenge for sure,” Neal said. “Having to rely even more on technology does indicate that there could be moments that don’t work perfectly, but we’re embracing that and we are prepared with multiple ways to handle live production.”
Neal also says the show will find ways to address the current moment, whether that means the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement or the upcoming presidential election. Striking a balance between those issues and the excitement of a Hollywood awards show will almost certainly be a challenge, but it may be one alleviated slightly by the absence of the usual red carpet pageantry.
“Our audience is at home wanting escapism,” she said. “They want fun, they want celebration, but they also want to understand what the stars have to say about those important topics, grounding that reality. And just by the notion that we’re talking to people at home allows us to have different conversations.”
The lingering question at the back of everyone’s mind is, of course, will viewers want to tune into a red carpet show if there’s no red carpet? Sunday’s Emmys mark the first time that question will be put to the test, but barring a sudden medical breakthrough, it won’t be the last.
Neal is betting people will want to watch — out of sheer curiosity if nothing else.
“I think viewers are excited for this type of content and programming, for sure,” Neal said. “All viewers will be curious. You know, they want a place to go. And promising change and doing things in a different way, generally, really, really helps.”
Emmy Predictions in All 23 Major Categories, From 'Watchmen' to 'Schitt's Creek' (Photos)
These are our best guesses for what shows will come out on top at Sunday's 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, but beware: It wouldn't be the Emmys if a few of the winners didn't come out of the blue.
Mahershala Ali, "Ramy" Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method" Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place" Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
Predicted winner: Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" Yvonne Orji, "Insecure" Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
Predicted winner: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
"The Great" (episode: "The Great") "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (episode: "It's Comedy or Cabbage") "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (episode: "Marvelous Radio") "Modern Family" (episode: "Finale Part 2") "Ramy" (episode: "Miakhalifa.mov") "Schitt's Creek" (episode: "Happy Ending") "Will & Grace" (episode: "We Love Lucy")
"The Good Place" (episode: "Whenever You're Ready") "The Great" (episode: "The Great") "Schitt's Creek" (episode: "Happy Ending") "Schitt's Creek" (episode: "The Presidential Suite") "What We Do In the Shadows" (episode: "Collaboration") "What We Do In the Shadows" (episode: "Ghosts") "What We Do In the Shadows" (episode: "On the Run")
Predicted winner: "The Good Place" (episode: "Whenever You're Ready")
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
"Better Call Saul" "The Crown" "The Handmaid's Tale" "Killing Eve" "The Mandalorian" "Ozark" "Stranger Things"
Predicted winner: "Succession" "Succession"
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, "Ozark" Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Steve Carell, "The Morning Show" Brian Cox, "Succession" Billy Porter, "Pose" Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Predicted winner: Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show" Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Laura Linney, "Ozark" Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Predicted winner: Laura Linney, "Ozark"
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" Kieran Culkin, "Succession" Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show" Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale" Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
Predicted winner: Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" Julia Garner, "Ozark" Thandie Newton, "Westworld" Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies" Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Predicted winner: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
"The Crown" (episode: "Aberfan") "The Crown" (episode: "Cri de Coeur") "Homeland" (episode: "Prisoners of War") "The Morning Show" (episode: "The Interview") "Ozark" (episode: "Fire Pink") "Ozark" (episode: "Su Casa es mi Casa") "Succession" (episode: "Hunting") "Succession" (episode: "This Is Not for Tears")
Predicted winner: "Succession" (episode: "This Is Not for Tears")
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
"Better Call Saul" (episode: "Bad Choice Road") "Better Call Saul" (episode: "Bagman") "The Crown" (episode: Aberfan") "Ozark" (episode: "All In") "Ozark" (episode: Boss Fight") "Ozark" (episode: "Fire Pink") "Succession" (episode: "This Is Not for Tears")
Predicted winner: "Succession" (episode: "This Is Not for Tears")
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen" Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education" Paul Mescal, "Normal People" Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood" Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"
Predicted winner: Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America" Shira Haas, "Unorthodox" Regina King, "Watchmen" Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker" Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
Predicted winner: Regina King, "Watchmen"
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen" Jovan Adepo, "Watchmen" Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" Louis Gossett Jr., "Watchmen" Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood" Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
Predicted winner: Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America" Toni Collette, "Unbelievable" Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America" Jean Smart, "Watchmen" Holland Taylor, "Hollywood" Tracey Ullman, "Mrs. America"
Predicted winner: Jean Smart, "Watchmen"
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
"Little Fires Everywhere" (episode: "Find a Way") "Normal People" (episode: "Episode 5") "Unorthodox" "Watchmen" (episode: "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice") "Watchmen" (episode: "Little Fear of Lightning") "Watchmen" (episode: "This Extraordinary Being")
Reid Nakamura
TV reporter • reid.nakamura@thewrap.com • @reidnakamura