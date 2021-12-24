Oscar-winning writer/director Adam McKay tackles satire in his latest film “Don’t Look Up,” which concerns a group of scientists trying to warn the world of an approaching comet that will end all life one earth. The film features an A-list ensemble led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, and many may be wondering how to watch “Don’t Look Up” exactly. All your questions answered below.

Is “Don’t Look Up” in Theaters?

Yes. “Don’t Look Up” premiered exclusively in theaters on Dec. 10 and is still playing in some theaters.

Is “Don’t Look Up” Streaming?

Yes. Following its limited theatrical release, “Don’t Look Up” started streaming on Netflix on Dec. 24. Just in time for Christmas.

What Is “Don’t Look Up” About?

When two astronomers discover a comet hurtling toward earth, they immediately realize that they have to warn everyone, because the comet is large enough to wipe out the entire planet. But the President, her Chief of Staff, and the news media downplay the impending doom, leading to a satirical series of events that reflect the real world’s reaction to news about impending crises. Indeed, “Don’t Look Up” is a metaphor about the fight against climate change, and the need to act quickly.

Who Is in the “Don’t Look Up” Cast?

Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in the space satire as Dr. Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence costars as Mindy’s graduate student Kate Dibiansky. Meryl Streep plays skeptical President Orlean, and Jonah Hill supports her as Jason Orlean, her son and chief of staff. Two newscasters at The Daily Rip, Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry) stymie the scientists. Timothée Chalamet plays Yule, a young man who strikes up a relationship with Kate due to their shared pessimism. Musicians Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also appear as Riley Bina and DJ Chello, a pair of famous musicians whose breakup is the top story in the news.

The ensemble also includes Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Michael Chiklis, Paul Guilfoyle, Sarah Silverman, and a cameo by Chris Evans.

What Other Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Movies Are Streaming on Netflix?

Here are all the Leonardo DiCaprio movies currently streaming on Netflix:

Shutter Island

Body of Lies

Titanic

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Django Unchained

And here are the other Jennifer Lawrence movies streaming on Netflix