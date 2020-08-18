The coronavirus pandemic has changed so much about how we thought 2020 was gonna go, and the latest example of such changes that that Republican and Democratic National Conventions won’t take place in the enormous arenas they usually happen in. Instead, when the Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday, it’ll largely be an online affair. And you’ll be able to see the keynote speeches each night on Fox News.

The Democratic Convention, which will officially coronate Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president, will kick off on Monday night and run through Thursday evening, when Biden will deliver his keynote address. The festivities, which will include livestreamed crowds piped in a la the crowd-free NBA bubble games, will start on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tuesday will be an especially packed affair, with Dr. Jill Biden headlining with a keynote speech that will end the evening. But before that, we’ll get a pretty deep lineup of speakers including former U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and former president Bill Clinton.

But on top of those folks, we’ll also hear from a whole bunch of “rising stars” within the Democratic Party. These folks include: Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, State Rep. Mari Manoogian of Michigan, State Rep. Victoria Neave of Texas, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, Stacey Abrams, State Sen. Raumesh Akbari of Tennessee, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Pennsylvania, State Sen. Marlon Kimpson of South Carolina, State Sen. Yvanna Cancela of Nevada, former State Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Ohio, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried of Florida, Long Beach, California Mayor Robert Garcia,State Rep. Sam Park of Georgia, State Rep. Denny Ruprecht of New Hampshire, and Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Also Read: How to Watch CNN's Democratic National Convention Coverage Live Online

Fox News is planning to cover the convention live for one hour each evening, start at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, when the keynote speeches are scheduled. This preempts Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle,” which will air after the live Fox News coverage wraps up.

Fox’s coverage, dubbed “Democracy 2020,” will be led by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox News personalities Chris Wallace, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Brit Hume will also show up to provide commentary. Lead Biden campaign correspondent Peter Doocy and correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will be reporting from the Biden camp, which will be set up in Delaware all week.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity” will air in their normal timeslots, and 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively, though you can expect the convention to be a topic on those shows.

Also Read: How to Watch MSNBC's Coverage of the Democratic National Convention Live Online

So if you wanna check out Fox News’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention, you can easily do so on linear TV, or you can stream “Democracy 2020” on Fox News Go in a web browser here, or in app form on pretty much any mobile device you might have, as well as streaming boxes for your TV like Apple TV and Roku, and so forth. As always, Fox’s coverage will not be free — you’ll need a working TV provider login to access the stream. You can always sign up for a free trial for streaming services like Hulu or Sling for access as well.

Fox News will be around each night of the digital convention with more or less this same setup. It’s likely that the convention will run past the 11 p.m. ET end time once or twice.

But while Fox News will maintain its paywall, the convention itself will be freely available from the Democratic Party, who will stream the entire convention live on the convention site, as well as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and basically any other method people use to stream video — they’re even going to broadcast live on the gaming site Twitch, and in virtual reality on PSVR. So if all you’re looking for is the convention itself, you can easily take advantage of those free options.