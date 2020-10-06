How to Watch Fox News’ Coverage of the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Live Online

This 2020 presidential election cycle is entering its final act, finally, as we continue on with the presidential and vice presidential debates. The second of these, the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on Wednesday, Oct. 7, will be moderated by Susan Page of USA Today — and it’ll likely be a pretty contentious affair even with a plexiglass barrier separating Harris and Pence. And, of course, you’ll find plenty of coverage on Fox News.

If Fox News is your TV news network of choice, you’ve come to the right place — we’ve got everything you need to know about the channel’s coverage plans for Wednesday’s debate, which are pretty similar to its coverage plan from last week’s presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The debate itself is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and is set to run for 90 minutes. Fox News’ coverage, which will open up ten minutes before the debate time at 8:50 p.m. ET, will be anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, as is usually the case with this sort of special coverage. Baier and MacCallum will come to you live from outside the debate venue in Salt Lake City, and they’ll be joined by the usual stable of Fox contributors: Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Katie Pavlich, Karl Rove, Donna Brazile and Brit Hume, along with some others.

Bill Hemmer, meanwhile, will provide some coverage for local Fox affiliates.

With the debate landing square in the middle of primetime, Fox News is going to adjust its schedule a bit. “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle” are both being bumped two hours from their normal slots — to 11 p.m. ET for Hannity and midnight for Ingraham. You can expect those shows to serve as extensions of the network’s debate coverage.

“Fox News @ Night With Shannon Bream” will close out the special debate programming bloc at 1 a.m. ET.

If you’re looking to stream Fox News’ coverage of this presidential debate, you’ll have the same options as usual: the Fox News Go app for mobile devices and TV streaming boxes like Apple TV and Roku, and on the Fox News website right here. You will need a valid TV provider login for those options. Free trials for online TV services like Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV and the like are available, as always.

Fox Nation, Fox News’ subscription streaming channel, will also feature a debate special hosted by Tom Lahren.

If you don’t have the means to stream Fox News, you will still have plenty of free options for watching the debate itself, which will be streamed live and for free on YouTube by the broadcast networks and C-SPAN, as well as on Twitter and Facebook. If you go on social media on Tuesday night, you’ll probably accidentally encounter a debate livestream.

This week’s debate is the second of four scheduled general election debates before hit the polls on Nov. 3. There are two debates remaining on the schedule for Joe Biden and Donald Trump, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. It’s not clear yet whether these debates will still happen given Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.