Illuminated Projection Screen in An Empty Cinema

Imax May Go on Q2 Earnings Victory Lap Following ‘Top Gun’ Box Office Bonanza

by | July 28, 2022 @ 6:29 AM

Despite closures in China, the premium format saw three straight $25 million-plus global opening weekends for the first time ever

The earnings report cycle for theatrical exhibition begins Thursday with Imax, as the premium format company is expected to tout its strong performance thanks to three major blockbusters.

After a sluggish first quarter salvaged only by the opening of “The Batman,” Imax and the global exhibition industry enjoyed its best quarter since the pandemic began thanks to summer blockbusters like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.” These films gave Imax three consecutive global openings of over $25 million for the first time in the company’s history.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

