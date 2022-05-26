‘Indiana Jones 5’ Lands June 2023 Release Date, Gets First Look Image

Harrison Ford took the stage on Thursday at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California to announce that “Indiana Jones 5” will be released on June 30, 2023.

The fifth installment was directed by James Mangold. This will be the first time in the franchise’s four decades that Steven Spielberg didn’t direct an “Indiana Jones” movie, though he is set as a producer on the upcoming film.

Disney

Ford, who will be 80 when the film opens, is set to return to the role of the legendary swashbuckling archaeologist in “Indiana Jones’” fifth installment. Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are also part of the cast.

Legendary composer John Williams, who celebrated his 90th birthday at Celebration, is also set to return, continuing a musical legacy that began 40 years ago with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

German actor Thomas Kretschmann, best known to audiences for playing Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” has joined the cast of “Indiana Jones 5” in an undisclosed role, TheWrap first reported.

Jonathan Kasdan (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”) was brought on to edit the script in 2018 after original screenwriter David Koepp, who penned 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” exited the project. Kasdan’s involvement continues a family tradition; his father, Lawrence Kasdan, wrote “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers.