Ireland Baldwin says she was “attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash” on Friday afternoon.

“I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash,” the model, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, wrote in an Instagram post Saturday, which included two photos of her bruised face. “She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off. All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly.”

Baldwin, who lives in Los Angeles, did not say where the incident occurred.

“The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work,” she added. “There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.”

Representatives for Baldwin and the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Saturday.

See Baldwin’s post below.