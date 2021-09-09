Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

Bill Maher took the entire month of July, 2021 off, but he returned for the entire month of August with in-studio shows — and of course a limited-because-of-COVID studio audience and live guests maintaining a minimum social distance of 6 feet.

During a solid month of shows throughout August, Maher covered issues surrounding trans athletes and touched on California’s upcoming recall election for Gavin Newsome. In his most recent “New Rules” segment, the late night host joked that the premise of Nia DaCosta’s horror flick “Candyman” is actually super weird.

“It’s time to admit that Candyman has the worst premise of any horror movie ever. And that premise is if you say his name five times, Candyman appears and kills you. solution? Don’t say his name five times. But everyone does. Why? To own the libs? Even Candyman is going, ‘I’m way busier than I thought I’d be,” Maher said.

But then Maher, like a lot of other people, took Labor Day weekend off. So, for those who missed Maher and his humor last week, if you’re wondering whether he’s back this week, the answer is yes, there is a new episode of “Real Time.” Maher will be back in his usual time slot, 7 p.m. pacific, 10 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Sept. 10.

This week, Maher’s top of the show interview will be with Rep. Barbara Lee, Democratic Congresswoman for California’s 13th district. He’ll then be joined for the panel discussion by Christina Bellantoni, Director of the Media Center at USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and Contributing Editor of “The 19th News,” and George F. Will, conservative Washington Post columnist and author of the new book “American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008-2020.”

Earlier this month, Maher took another “New Rules” segment as an opportunity to express his confusion over the people of the internet’s seemingly regular discontent with Matt Damon — particularly in regards to “canceling” him.

“Why is this guy always in the doghouse with the online hall monitors of righteousness? It is a phenomenon that truly fascinates me that every couple of years, Matt Damon, one of the most likable guys in Hollywood with impeccable liberal credentials, is again flailing around in cancel culture quicksand. It happened again this month when Damon revealed that he used to use a gay slur,” Maher said.

He then conceded that Damon was “late to the party” in terms of figuring out what words are no longer acceptable, but encouraged people to not act in “bad faith.”

“One might say he became woke. Okay, he was late to the party. To which we could say welcome, glad you could make it,” Maher continued. Or we could say ‘you came later than I did! Die!’ There are too many people in this country who are motivated not by what they really believe, but by what will get Twitter to react to them with likes and retweets. That’s called bad faith.”