Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

After another brief break for Labor Day weekend, Bill Maher returned to his studio once more on Friday, September 10, and came back to some good news. HBO has renewed “Real Time With Bill Maher” for two more seasons, which will take the Friday late-night talk show through 2024 and Season 21.

“After 19 seasons, ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today’s most relevant issues,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. “His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the incredible team at ‘Real Time.’”

And, with two more seasons, you might be wondering if there’s a new episode this week. After all, it would be weird to take another week off so soon, especially after receiving the good renewal news.

Well, the answer is yes, there is a new episode of “Real Time” this week. Maher will be in his usual time slot, 7 p.m. pacific, 10 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Sept. 17.

This week, Maher’s top of the show interview will be with Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic, fellow at SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, and author of “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.” He’ll then be joined for the panel discussion by Gillian Tett, chair of the editorial board and U.S. Editor-at-Large of The Financial Times and author of “Anthro-Vision: A New Way to See in Business and Life,” and Dan Savage, columnist for Savage Love and author of “Savage Love from A to Z: Advice on Sex and Relationships, Dating and Mating, Exes and Extras.”

In his return on September 10, Maher played a bit of catch-up, using his monologue to discuss the major political moment that happened during his Labor Day break: Texas’s new abortion law. You can watch the full monologue here.

Maher, unsurprisingly, is opposed to the law, which he said was passed by a “medieval government,” and took particular issue with the fact that it essentially deputizes private citizens, allowing them to file lawsuits, even if they live out of state or have no personal connection to the case, against almost anyone they believe to have been involved in an abortion that violates the restriction.

This includes anyone who drives a woman to an appointment, or even just give directions or contact information for reproductive health services. If the lawsuit is successful, they receive a $10,000 from the state, while the defendant has to pay all of their legal fees.

“This bill is serious, this bill encourages citizen bounty hunters, did you see that part of it? Oh my god, to sue anyone — a stranger — who you see assisting a woman getting an abortion,” Maher said. “It’s called the ‘Riches for Snitches’ program.”