Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

As late night hosts fully get back in the swing of things from their normal studios, Bill Maher fans can rest easy knowing they’ve got a lot more “Real Time” ahead of them. HBO has renewed “Real Time With Bill Maher” for two more seasons, taking the Friday late-night talk show through 2024 and Season 21.

“After 19 seasons, ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today’s most relevant issues,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. “His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the incredible team at ‘Real Time.’”

But before we get into future seasons and plans, we need to get through this week. So, is there a new episode of “Real Time” this Friday?

Indeed, there is a new episode of “Real Time” this week. Maher will be in his usual time slot, 7 p.m. pacific, 10 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Sept. 24.

This week, Maher will sit down for an interview with Tristan Harris, co-founder of The Center for Humane Technology and co-host of the podcast “Your Undivided Attention.” He’ll then be joined for the panel discussion by Jennifer Rubin. Washington Post opinion columnist, MSNBC contributor, and author of the new book “Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump,” and Richard Ojeda, national spokesperson for No Dem Left Behind and host of the daily webcast “Ojeda Live.”

Hopefully, he’ll be feeling a bit more optimistic about things. In his September 10 episode, Maher admitted that he’s very nervous about the future of American government, given everything that was brought to light in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new nonfiction book “Peril,” which chronicles the chaotic final weeks of the Trump administration.

Though he was pleased with how things went in the California gubernatorial recall election — joking that not only was it a landslide, but “because this is California, it was also a brushfire, two earthquakes, a shark attack and a cult murder” — the late night host is definitely worried about future presidential elections.

In fact, at the moment, he thinks Joe Biden might be the last president that America has.

“The big revelation in the book is that in the period after he lost the election, before Biden took over on Inauguration Day, my birthday, no big deal. I’m trying to get people to associate the two so that every time there’s a new president, I get gifts,” Maher said. “But Biden’s our last president, so it doesn’t really matter anyway.”

You can watch Maher’s full monologue from last week here.