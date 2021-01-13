Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ to End on HBO After Upcoming 5th Season

Issa Rae’s HBO comedy “Insecure” will end after its upcoming fifth season, which will premiere later this year.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for ‘Insecure’ and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

More to come…