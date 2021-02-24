ViacomCBS has a slew of series adapted from Paramount’s library of films in the pipeline for the streaming service Paramount+, the company announced Wednesday.

Paramount Television Studios will produce adaptations of “Love Story,” “The Italian Job,” “Fatal Attraction” and “The Parallax View,” all of which will debut on the streaming service sometime after its March 4 launch. The projects join previously announced series inspired by “Flashdance,” “Grease” and “The Godfather.”

The projects were announced by Paramount Television Studios president Nicole Clemens at ViacomCBS’s streaming presentation to investors on Wednesday. Clemens detailed the projects in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news of the new series.

“Gossip Girl” duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will serve as executive producers on the “Love Story” adaptation, which will be jointly produced by Paramount TV Studios and CBS TV Studios. Directed by Arthur Hiller, the 1970 romance starred Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw.

The “Fatal Attraction” reimagining, inspired by the 1987 film starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, will be written by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin Hynes. The “Dirty John” alums will executive produce alongside Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin Television and Stanley Jaffe and Sherry Lansing, produces of the original film.

“Hawaii Five-O” alum Matt Wheeler will write the “Italian Job” series, which will center on the grandchildren of Michael Caine’s character in the 1969 film. Donald De Line, a producer on the original film, will executive produce the adaptation.

No writer is currently attached to the “Parallax View” adaptation, though Paula Wagner is set as executive producer.