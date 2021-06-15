Houston TV Reporter Suspended After Accusing Fox of ‘Muzzling’ Her During Live On-Air Report

Ivory Hecker, a reporter at Fox 26 Houston, was suspended by the station following her on-air revelation Monday that she would be releasing “behind the scenes” recordings of her employer to Project Veritas.

Project Veritas chief of staff Eric Spracklen posted a recording of the phone call in which Fox 26 assistant news director Lee Meier let Hecker know she should not return to the station and was suspended “pending further review,” but leadership would be in touch with her.

On Monday evening, Hecker announced during a live shot that she believed her bosses were “muzzling” her and had provided recordings to the right-wing activist group.

“I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers and from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this,” she declared while she was supposed to be covering a recent heat wave in Texas and the associated power outages.

She went on, “I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers. I found a non-profit journalism group called Project Veritas that is going to help put that out tomorrow, so tune in then.”

The “behind the scenes” video Hecker believes will prove her “muzzling” has not yet been uploaded to the Project Veritas YouTube. A representative for the Fox station did not immediately return a request for comment.