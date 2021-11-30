Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Getty Images

What’s Next for Twitter After CEO Jack Dorsey’s Exit?

by | November 30, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

New leadership paves the way for new growth, from crypto to new subscription models, analysts say

Twitter may finally start evolving now that founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has stepped down after 16 years at the company.

Besides Mark Zuckerberg, Dorsey was one of the few remaining as CEO of a major tech company that he helped found. But Dorsey was split running another public company, Square, and many have questioned his effectiveness in helming two companies. With Dorsey resigning on Monday, we may see the company lean into more monetization strategies, whether that be exploring payment integrations or doubling down on the creator economy.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

