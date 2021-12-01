Jackie Avant, Wife of Former Motown Boss Clarence, Shot and Killed in Beverly Hills Home Invasion

Jackie Avant, the wife of former Motown Boss Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a Beverly Hills home invasion on Tuesday night, according to Netflix spokesperson.

Jackie and Clarence’s daughter, Nicole Avant is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the Beverly Hills Police Communications Center received a phone call regarding a shooting that had just occurred on the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene. Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive. Beverly Hills Police Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation.

TMZ was first reported the news.