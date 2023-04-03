James Gunn has revealed the full soundtrack to the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and it features contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Radiohead, Florence + the Machine and many others.

“The #GotGVol3 soundtrack is now live. Listen to the music before seeing the film in theaters on May 5. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3,” Gunn shard on Twitter.

The #GotGVol3 soundtrack is now live. Listen to the music before seeing the film in theaters on May 5. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 https://t.co/mQcySprLbx pic.twitter.com/ojvjDG8Y9A — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 3, 2023

The “Vol. 3” soundtrack consists of the following 17 songs:

“Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

“Crazy on You” – Heart

“Since You Been Gone” – Rainbow

“In the Meantime” – Spacehog

“Reasons” – Earth, Wind, and Fire

“Do You Realize??” – The Flaming Lips

“We Care a Lot” – Faith No More

“Koinu no Carnival” – From “Minute Waltz”- (Instrumental) – EHAMIC

“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Alice Cooper

“San Francisco” – The Mowglis

“Poor Girl” – X

“This is the Day” – The The

“No Sleep Til Brooklyn” – Beastie Boys

“Dog Days Are Over” – Florence + Machine

“Badlands” – Bruce Springsteen

“I Will Dare” – The Replacements

“Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone (Rerecorded Version)

The soundtrack is available to play on Spotify and on Apple Music.

Writer-director Gunn, who is bringing his time with Marvel to an end as he prepares to launch a rebooted DC Universe, has said that “Vol. 3” will mark the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy” in its current iteration. Dave Bautista has also said that this will be his last film as Drax the Destroyer. Whether this means that Drax and possibly other Guardians will be killed off by the end of the film remains to be seen.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” blasts into theaters on May 5, 2023. Listen to the soundtrack below.