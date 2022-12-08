James Gunn has responded to reports that he and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran have cancelled Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3,“ saying that the studio is going through an “unavoidable transition period” as they lay out their new vision for DC going forward.



On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the axing of a follow-up to 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984” was one of several cuts that Gunn and Safran are making. As Gunn and Safran are set to make a presentation of their roadmap for DC Studios to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, they are reportedly cancelling plans for a sequel to “Man of Steel” with Henry Cavill as Superman and a third “Aquaman” movie starring Jason Momoa.



While Gunn did not go into specifics, he responded to the THR report by saying in a Twitter thread that “some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.”

“Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn tweeted.



“But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not,” he continued.



Since becoming DC Studios co-CEO last month, Gunn has occasionally posted Twitter threads about what he has been up to behind the scenes as the new head of Warner Bros.’ most popular and besieged franchise.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker even responded to fan demands to revive the CW television series “DC Legends of Tomorrow” and to release David Ayer’s director’s cut of “Suicide Squad,” calling most of the requests “enthusiastic and respectful” and promising fans that “we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey.”



Gunn admitted on Thursday he is still not ready to reveal more details about DC’s future that “we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”