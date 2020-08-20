This week’s first (and, vaccine willing, hopefully last) virtual Democratic National Convention has come and gone, and “Jane the Virgin” star Jaime Camil was ready to recap all of its drama like it was “straight out of a telenovela.”

“The 2020 DNC has been full of twists and turns with an action-packed new installment every day this week. It’s a Joe Biden telenovela. You could call it a ‘tele-Joe-vela,'” Camil said at the DNC’s virtual, star-studded “after party.”

“We started the week with melodrama. Wait — did I say melodrama? No, I meant Michelle Obama. Will her remarks be speech-napped again? Well, only time will tell,” he continued, referencing Melania Trump’s conspicuously familiar speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention. “Since then, we’ve seen every archetype: The hotshot influencer Jim Clyburn. The romantic Prince Royce, the power couple Steph and Ayesha Curry, the intrepid justice seeker Sally Yates. You’ll also recall a shocking diagnosis from a doctor. That is right: Dr. Jill Biden diagnosing this country’s future. And the people at home cheered after the thrilling return of Gabby Giffords, a survivor who continues to come back stronger than ever. Who could have guessed Colin Powell was a double agent this whole time? I know! Straight out of a telenovela, right?

And as with any classic telenovela, Camil said, there must be the dramatic cliffhanger — and in this case, it’s the upcoming election.

“When Joseph Robinette Malarky Biden Junior, the Delaware darling, the vaunted Veep, the masked crusader, and crusader for masks was a young Democratic nominee at our darkest hour, he knew he would need Democrats, Republicans, and independents to help defeat el patron, the dastardly rich villain occupying the White House. Well, ‘rich’ — so he says,” Camil said. “Will their efforts succeed? As with any great ‘tele-Joe-vela,’ we leave you on a classic cliffhanger. Show up to vote on Nov. 3 to find out what happens next.”

Watch the clip above.