Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s Among 7 First-Time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees are in — and the names look like they’d made up one hell of a concert lineup. The first-time nominees are: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, The Go-Go’s, Fela Kuti, Carole King, and Dionne Warwick.

Returning nominees are: Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, DEVO, New York Dolls, Tina Turner, Mary J. Blige, Todd Rundgren, and LL Cool J.

Inject that playlist into our brains, please.

Also Read: Jay-Z Launches His Own 'Next-Level' Cannabis Brand

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Last year’s class was made up of Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers.

The Class of 2021 will be announced in May, and will formally enshrined during a gala held in Cleveland, Ohio in the fall. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s ceremony had to be reimagined as a television special on HBO. Fingers crossed for 2021.

Fans can vote daily for their five favorite acts now through April 30.

More to come…