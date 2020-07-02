Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in Sex-Trafficking Probe

Maxwell was sued for defamation by one of Epstein’s accusers in 2015

| July 2, 2020 @ 6:54 AM Last Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 8:01 AM
Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning in New Hampshire.

The British socialite was Epstein’s confidante and was arrested on charges that she conspired with the financier to sexually abuse minors, recruiting girls as young as 14. The indictment, reviewed by TheWrap, specifically cited the years 1994 to 1997 as those when she “facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”

According to NBC News, Maxwell was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m.  and is expected to appear in a federal court later today to face a six-count indictment.

The indictment reads, “In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims.”

In August 2019, a federal appeals court unsealed documents from a 2015 defamation case filed against Maxwell by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of recruiting her as a minor to have sex with Epstein.

The case was originally settled for an undisclosed amount, which the Miami Herald reported to be “millions.” Several of Epstein’s other accusers have also named Maxwell as Epstein’s accomplice, but Maxwell has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Also Read: 'Filthy Rich' Trailer: Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Warn 'Monsters Are Still Out There'

In the unsealed documents, Giuffre also named several prominent men she says Epstein or Maxwell ordered her to have sex with. The list includes Prince Andrew and the lawyer Alan Dershowitz — both of whom Giuffre has named before — as well as former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson; former Maine Sen. George Mitchell; MC2 modeling agency owner Jean-Luc Brunel; financier Glenn Dubin; and MIT scientist Marvin Minsky, who died in 2016.

Epstein died by suicide in a federal detention center in New York while awaiting trial on the trafficking charges last year.

79 Hollywood and Media Heavyweights Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

  • Getty Images
  • brett ratner Getty Images
  • James Toback Getty Images
  • mark halperin Getty Images
  • Kevin Spacey Getty Images
  • Louis CK Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • michael oreskes npr Getty Images
  • Getty Images Getty Images
  • Ed Westwick Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • roy price Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Lionsgate
  • Ken Baker Solo
  • Ben Affleck Getty Images
  • andy signore honest trailers Getty Images
  • Bill O'Reilly Fox
  • tyler grasham
  • Rick Najera Getty Images
  • Kirt Webster Getty Images
  • David Guillod Jessica Barth Atomic Blonde Ted
  • Hamilton Fish Getty Images
  • adam venit wme Getty Images
  • Leon Wieseltier
  • Jann Wenner
  • NBC Universal Matt Zimmerman NBC Universal
  • Andrew Kreisberg Getty Images
  • Kater Gordon Matthew Weiner Mad Men Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  • Jeffrey Tambor Getty Images
  • Richard Dreyfuss Getty Images
  • Gary Goddard Getty Images
  • George Takei Getty Images
  • Billboard Logo Billboard
  • Glenn Thrush MSNBC MSNBC
  • al franken Getty Images
  • Murray Miller Aurora Perrineau rape retract Getty Images
  • Ryan Seacrest ABC
  • cameron mitchell caa
  • Mark Schwahn Getty Images
  • Russell Simmons Getty Images
  • Charlie Rose Getty Images
  • john lasseter Getty Images
  • Nick Carter arrested for battery Getty Images
  • Ethan Kath Crystal Castles Getty Images
  • benny medina Getty Images
  • Twiggy Ramirez Marilyn Manson Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Steven Seagal Receives Russian Citizenship From His Friend Vladimir Putin Getty Images
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Tom Sizemore Getty Images
  • bob weinstein harvey weinstein Getty Images
  • Evan Stephens Hall Pinegrove Getty Images
  • matt lauer nbc Getty Images
  • NPR
  • "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series - Rodney Atkins Getty Images
  • Geoffrey Rush Getty Images
  • nbc paul haggis Getty Images
  • andy rubin essential google android Getty Images
  • Israel Horovitz Getty Images
  • Garrison Keillor Getty Images
  • James Levine Met Opera Robert Altman for The New York Times
  • Robert Knepper Getty Images
  • Harold Ford Jr. MSNBC
  • jon heely Getty Images
  • mario-batali Getty Images
  • Ryan Lizza PBS - Frontline
  • Tavis Smiley Getty Images
  • JOHNNY IUZZINI Great American Baking Show ABC/Mark Bourdillion
  • peter martins new york ballet sexual misconduct Getty Images
  • Dan Harmon Getty Images
  • Albert Schultz Soulpepper Soulpepper
  • Bruce Weber Getty Images
  • Steve Butts
  • cbs news steve chaggaris CBS
  • Miss America Miss America
  • ben vereen Getty Images
  • James Rosen Fox News Fox News
  • The Art of Elysium James Franco Getty Images
1 of 80

From Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey, Mark Halperin, James Toback to Louis CK

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, women and men alike have been more vocal about speaking out against unwanted sexual advances and contact. The accusations have been many, and the reaction and fallout has been swift across the industry.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE