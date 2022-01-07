“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider became the fourth champion and first woman in the game show’s nearly six decade run to exceed $1 million in earnings.

On Friday’s episode, the Oakland engineering manager raked in $42,200, surpassing the million-dollar milestone.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” said Schneider in a statement. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

On Dec. 31, 2021, Schneider broke “Jeopardy!” records to become the female contestant with the greatest number of consecutive wins.

LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD congratulated Schneider on her historic win.

“Amy Schneider’s incredible run on ‘Jeopardy!’ allows families all over the country to get to know her as someone who is great at word puzzles, has in-depth knowledge on a range of topics, and who also happens to be a transgender woman,” said Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Representation. “Amy is using her history-making appearances and new platform to raise awareness of transgender issues and share a bit of her personal story too.”

With her victory, Schneider joins an elite club of just three other individuals who have bagged a million or more by competing on the show. Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak ended with $2,520,700. James Holzhauer walked away with $2,462,216 after 32 victories. And most recently, Ph.D. student Matt Amodio won $1,518,601 over the course of his 38-game streak last year.

Will Schneider be able to break their records? Her next game will take place on Monday, Jan. 10. In order to watch, check local listings for show times and stations.

“Jeopardy!” is in its 38th season in syndication.