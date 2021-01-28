Who Is Dave Chappelle? ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked After All 3 Contestants Failed to Recognize Him

A question about a famous comedian on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” had Twitter up in arms after all three contestants failed to identify him.

None of the three contestants could recognize a photo of Dave Chappelle, the funny man behind the iconic “Chappelle Show,” several Netflix stand-up specials including 2019’s “Sticks & Stones,” and in pre-pandemic years, a series of live shows where he teamed up with musician John Mayer to blend music and comedy called “Controlled Danger.”

In addition to a photo of the star, they were even given the following clue: “This comedian displayed his drama chops in ‘A Star Is Born,’ playing Bradley Cooper’s longtime friend.”

LGBTQ Comedians Respond to Dave Chappelle's 'Sticks and Stones'

It seems that the contestants — Brian Chang, an attorney from Chicago, Alex Cohn, a psychiatry resident physician from Los Angeles, and Erica Holenick, a provider data specialist from Portland, Oregon — have never seen “A Star Is Born” either, because none of them even attempted to guess Chappelle’s name. Even guest host Ken Jennings seemed surprised.

But “Jeopardy!” fans on Twitter were absolutely appalled and simply would not stand for the lack of recognition, taking to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“No one on Jeopardy knows who Dave Chappelle is?!?!” wrote one user.

“How did the contestants not know Dave Chappelle?!” wrote another.

An even more impassioned user wrote in all caps, “NAH JEOPARDY WILDIN THEY JUST SHOWED DAVE CHAPPELLE AND NO ONE KNEW WHO HE WAS. I’M BOUTTA BOYCOTT THIS SHOW.”

See more reactions below.

No one on Jeopardy knows who Dave Chappelle is?!?! pic.twitter.com/R3ZRTrxEjl — David Ratz (@DavidARatz) January 28, 2021

How did the contestants not know Dave Chappelle?! #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/pu8ecW6RFs — Jerry (@JerAtTheMovies) January 28, 2021

None of these people on Jeopardy right now knew who Dave Chappelle is pic.twitter.com/hgcnmbrITg — Vera Muse🏳️‍🌈🇭🇳 (@thoughtfulth0t) January 28, 2021

I cannot *believe* none of these Jeopardy contestants knew who Dave Chappelle is? Like…how?! — Kelly (@kelwalk12) January 28, 2021

Jeopardy! has definitely added more Black clue writers as of late but the contestants aren't yet ready for contemporary clues about Black American culture. No one knew who Dave Chappelle was on tonight's show. Yikes. — Shakirah Hill Taylor (@ShakirahAdianna) January 28, 2021

None of the 3 contestants on Jeopardy tonight could recognize a picture of Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/Ch6l2vth16 — Patrick Wilson (@SportsRD_PhD) January 28, 2021

Currently melting down due to the fact that no one on Jeopardy knew Dave Chappelle — Matt Collins (@MattRyCollins) January 28, 2021

By now, we all know that the film the Academy selects as the "Best Picture" of any given year is rarely the actual Best Picture, but some years it's hard to explain why they picked what they picked. Nevermind "Shakespeare ... "The Broadway Melody" (1929) The second Best Picture winner, and the first synch sound movie to win the top prize, was innovative for the time. Musicals were finally breaking into movie theaters, and "The Broadway Melo... MGM "Cimarron" (1931) Edna Ferber's sweeping novel "Cimarron" becomes a frustratingly straightforward but handsomely produced motion picture about a heroic pioneer, Yancey Cravat (Richard Dix), and his disapproving wife Sa... RKO "Cavalcade" (1933) Frank Lloyd's ambitious multigenerational story "Cavalcade" follows a British family at the turn of the century, as the major events of then-recent history affect and redirect their destini... Fox Film Corp "The Great Ziegfeld" (1936) The life of legendary theater producer Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., played by William Powell, is the subject of the first biopic to win Best Picture. But although Robert Z. Leonard's film does a fa... MGM "Gentleman's Agreement" (1947) Well-intentioned but stodgy to the point of corniness, "Gentleman's Agreement" stars Gregory Peck as a reporter tasked with writing about anti-Semitism in New York City, who ... 20th Century Fox "The Greatest Show on Earth" (1952) Big, broad and Technicolor, there's no denying that Cecil B. DeMille's circus melodrama "The Greatest Show on Earth" was a spectacle, but Best Picture of the year? Of any year?... Paramount "Around the World in 80 Days" (1956) Speaking of spectacle, "Around the Word in 80 Days" is one of the biggest productions in Hollywood history, which spans the whole globe, includes an astounding number of ... United Artists "Driving Miss Daisy" (1989) Skipping ahead a bit, we get to one of the most mind-boggling Best Picture winners. "Driving Miss Daisy" is an aggressively safe portrayal of race relations in America, in which a b... Warner Bros. "American Beauty" (1999) Over 20 years later it's become clear that 1999 was one of the best years for movies in the history of the medium, with dozens of influential, trailblazing and daring motion pictures pre... DreamWorks "A Beautiful Mind" (2001) Ron Howard's glossy biopic of famed economist John Nash has been bleached clean of the subject's many imperfections. But the biggest issue with "A Beautiful Mind" isn't its Hollywood-ize... Universal "Chicago" (2002) Rob Marshall's attractive but messy adaptation of the hit Broadway musical "Chicago" features flashy and exciting performances from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger and Queen Latifah. But Mars... Miramax "Crash" (2005) Good intentions strike again in the unbelievably phony and smug montage movie "Crash," which follows a series of interconnected characters and stories in Los Angeles. The problem is, every single s... Lionsgate "The King's Speech" (2010) There's nothing terribly wrong with Tom Hooper's "The King's Speech"; there's just nothing particularly good about it either. It's a sweet biopic about how King George VI st... The Weinstein Company "Green Book" (2018) Time hadn't been kind to "Green Book" even before it won Best Picture, when critics, social commentators and the family of jazz pianist Don Shirley initially complained that the film whitewash... Universal

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)