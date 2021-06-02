We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Buzzy Cohen (Photos)

Anderson Cooper is (still) bringing up the rear

Tony Maglio | June 2, 2021 @ 8:11 AM
Jeopardy!

"Jeopardy!" just hasn't been the same since Alex Trebek's final episodes -- and neither have its ratings.   OK, so that's a little unfair. The "Jeopardy!" ratings were of course boosted by interest in seeing Trebek off. And they stayed high due to the intrigue of seeing someone other than Trebek, initially legendary champion Ken Jennings, host the legendary quiz program.   While the Nielsen numbers for the Sony Television game show have since tapered off a bit from there, "Jeopardy!" has still topped all other syndicated series almost every week since Trebek's final bow.   TheWrap has ranked all the "Jeopardy!" guest hosts by their average rating. This, too, is a bit unfair, as the highest ratings of 2021 were all pretty front-loaded for the first guys. Again, that's just the nature of public fascination after Trebek iconically hosted the show for 36 years.   Scroll through our gallery for the rankings.  
Rank: 7      Host: Anderson Cooper  Dates: April 19, 2021 - April 30, 2021  Average Rating: 5.0  
Rank: 6 (tie)  Host: Dr. Oz  Dates: March 22, 2021 - April 2, 2021  Average Rating: 5.1  
Rank: 6 (tie)  Host: Buzzy Cohen  Dates: May 17, 2021 - May 28, 2021 (2021 Tournament of Champions)  Average Rating: 5.1*  *Just one week of ratings included (so far)  
Rank: 5    Host: Bill Whitaker   Dates: May 3, 2021 - May 7, 2021  Average Rating: 5.2  
Rank: 4  Host: Katie Couric  Dates: March 8, 2021- March 19, 2021  Average Rating: 5.5  
Rank: 3  Host: Aaron Rodgers  Dates: April 5, 2021 - April 16, 2021  Average Rating: 5.6  
Rank: 2  Host: Mike Richards  Dates: Feb. 22, 2021- March 5, 2021  Average Rating: 5.9  
Rank: 1  Host: Ken Jennings  Dates: Jan. 4, 2021 - Feb. 19, 2021  Average Rating: 6  