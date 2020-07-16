Alex Trebek and His New Goatee Give Fans a Health Update: ‘My Numbers Are Good, I’m Feeling Great’ (Video)

Good news, “Jeopardy” fans! Alex Trebek and his new goatee are “feeling great” and will be bringing you some special “vault” episodes of the long-running game show this month, including the very first one Trebek ever hosted — “mustache and all.”

“I hope you’re all doing well during this difficult times,” Trebek said in a video shared by ABC News Thursday morning. “As many of you know, whenever there is a break in our ‘Jeopardy’ tape schedule, I often take that opportunity to grow some facial hair. Clearly I’ve been doing that while waiting for us to safely return to the studio, which I hope will be very, very soon.”

“Now in the meantime, I’m here at home recording show openings for some very special ‘Jeopardy’ episodes that will be coming up in July,” he added. “For the first time ever, we are going to open the ‘Jeopardy’ vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first ‘Jeopardy’ show I ever hosted — mustache and all.”

Also Read: 'Jeopardy!' Runs Out of New Episodes, Books Reruns With Top Champs

Per ABC, the four-week retrospective of America’s Favorite Quiz Show will begin July 20 and take viewers back to special episodes from throughout the show’s 36-year history. You’ll even get to see a re-broadcast of the series premiere, which aired Sept. 10, 1984.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to give you a quick health update,” Trebek said, referring to the stage four pancreatic cancer he has been battling since March 2019. “I’m doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good, I’m feeling great. In fact, during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21.”

Also Read: 'The Young and the Restless,' 'The View,' 'Jeopardy' Win Top Daytime Emmy Awards

“Once again, I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” Trebek said in closing. “Meanwhile, my wish for all of you, stay safe.”

“Jeopardy!” suspended production March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic and ran out of new episodes in mid June. The show’s four-week “From the Vault” retrospective series was curated by producers who “combed through 8,000 episodes and have selected 20 shows that highlight key moments, contestants and gameplay over the course of 36 seasons, many of which have not been aired since their original broadcast.”

Watch Trebek’s announcement and update via the video above and see the schedule for the retrospective below.

Also Read: 10 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

JULY 20-24: Best of Jeopardy!’s First Decade

Mon., July 20 – First Jeopardy! Episode

Tue., July 21 – First Jeopardy! Surprise Ending

Wed., July 22 – First Super Champion: Chuck Forrest

Thu., July 23 – First $100,000 Champion: Frank Spangenberg

Fri., July 24 – First Big Tournament Final: 10th Anniversary

JULY 27-31: Best of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Mon., July 27 – Carol Burnett, Regis Philbin, Donna Mills

Tue., July 28 – Jodie Foster, Nathan Lane, Harry Connick Jr.

Wed., July 29 – Jeff Probst, Charles Barkley, Martha Stewart

Thu., July 30 – Wayne Brady, Dana Delany, Eric Idle

Fri., July 31 – Michael McKean, Cheech Marin, Jane Curtin

AUGUST 3-7: Million Dollar Masters Quarterfinals

AUGUST 10-12: Million Dollar Masters Semifinals

AUGUST 13-14: Million Dollar Masters Finals