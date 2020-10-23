Toby Emmerich

WarnerMedia Reorg: Toby Emmerich to Oversee HBO Max Original Films

by | October 23, 2020 @ 10:08 AM

Restructuring shifts Nikki Ramey to New Line and Jessie Henderson has decided to leave the company

Toby Emmerich will now have oversight of HBO Max original films as part of a reorganization at Warner Media.

As part of the shift, Jessie Henderson, the EVP of Original Feature Films at WarnerMedia, has decided to leave the company, and Nikki Ramey, SVP of Original Feature Films at HBO Max, is moving over to New Line and will report to Richard Brener, president and chief creative officer, and Carolyn Blackwood, chief operating officer for Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

