Go Pro Today

Jim Carrey Sees Trump as Drug-Pushing Nero in Flames in New Cartoon

“Expect a catastrophe soon (his doing),” the actor-artist says of the president

| October 11, 2020 @ 3:04 PM
Jim Carrey

Getty

Jim Carrey has a prediction, and it’s not a pretty one.

In his latest cartoon, the actor-artist foresees an “evil” Donald Trump hocking an unproven COVID-19 cure to expand his wealth and creating a “catastrophe” for the singular purpose of canceling the Nov. 3 presidential election, which looks like he just might lose to Joe Biden.

The drawing, posted Friday night, shows Trump holding a sign pointing to flames behind him that reads “RegeNEROn” – the makers of a drug cocktail the president was given when he was tested positive for the coronavirus and that he now says is a “cure.”

“Trump’s evil has shifted into hyperdrive Pushing an unproven drug he’s financially invested in to seniors. Calling for the unlawful arrest of Joe Biden. Expect a catastrophe soon (his doing) so he can declare martial law and cancel the election.”

Also Read: Jim Carrey Slams Trump's Coronavirus Response: 'Plagues Don't Care About Reelection Campaigns'

The POTUS tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1 and hospitalized. He was treated with a number of medications, including an antiviral drug Remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and an unapproved experimental antibody produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. He has since said that he is “immune” from the virus and cannot spread it to others.

Also Read: Jim Carrey's New Cartoon Exposes Naked Trump and His 'Little Boy'

But on Sunday morning, Twitter flagged a tweet from the president for “spreading misleading and harmful information related to COVID-19,” though the tweet is still viewable on the site.

Jim Carrey Depicts a Destructive Trump Presidency in 50 of His Politically Charged Artworks (Photos)

  • Jim Carrey Trump gallery cover
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Sept 19, 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Aug. 23, 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Sept 8. 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump June 25, 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump June 17, 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Grim Reaper
  • Jim Carrey Trump Kim Jung Un Feb 2019
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump Jan 2019
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey
  • Jim Carrey Trump Putin
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • JIm Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Trump Guilliani Jim Carrey
  • Jim Carrey artwork
1 of 51

Actor throws political punches at the president regarding gun violence, immigration, Putin and the state of the country

Jim Carrey has made his disdain for the current state of politics an artform... literally. The Oscar-nominated actor-turned-artist's series of drawings depict all that he believes to be wrong in D.C., with his biggest gripe going right to the top with President Trump himself. Here are just a few of his many objets d'art that lay out his discontent for all to see.

View In Gallery

Related Content