Joe Biden Promises to Choose Female Vice President

Former vice president Joe Biden vowed during Sunday night’s Democratic debate that he would select a woman to be his running mate if he secured the party’s nomination.

In addition, he also promised to put the first African American woman on the Supreme Court if he were to become president. Biden said, “I’m committed that if I am elected president and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I will appoint the first black woman to the court. It’s required that they have representation now; it’s long overdue. Secondly, if I am elected president, my cabinet — my administration — will look like the country and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint — pick — a woman to be vice president.”

He added, “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

The other contender in the CNN-hosted debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, told moderators he would “in all likelihood” select a female to be his vice president.

The promises were noteworthy given there are no women left as contenders in the presidential race, following the dropping out of Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, among others.

As of Sunday, Biden had 887 delegates while Sanders trailed with 731 delegates following several state primaries. Though Rep. Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race, she did not qualify for Sunday’s debate, so it is increasingly likely that either Biden or Sanders will face off with Republican President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

