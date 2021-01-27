MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was so disgusted by CNN reports that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene supported the execution of Democratic lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he told producers not to even display her photo on air.

During Wednesday’s “Morning Joe,” the host said, “Can you take her picture down while I’m talking? Can you take her picture down while I’m talking, thank you.”

Scarborough explained the only reason he brought her up was to warn lawmakers there are supporters of the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol among their ranks.

“We don’t bring this up to bring her up, because I don’t want to bring up people, you know, that are backbenchers,” he said. “We bring it up to tell those lunkheads in the United States Senate that think this is just another Trump fight, that you have people in your midst that have called for the assassination of members of Congress. You have people in your midst that actually may have been involved in helping locate you while you were hiding. You have people in your midst that actually may have been involved in all this. They certainly were cheering it on.”

The CNN review of Greene’s Facebook posts shows she indicated her support for executing members of Congress as recently as 2019, including liking a post that called for “bullet to the head” of Speaker Pelosi. Greene was elected to Congress in 2020. In the past, Greene has shown support for the conspiracy theory QAnon, whose adherents believe Democrats are part of a secret cabal of powerful pedophiles.

The Georgia congresswoman responded Tuesday night to the CNN reporting, tweeting, “Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office. I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you.” She did not dispute the authenticity of the posts from her social media posts.

Watch the “Morning Joe” segment above.