John Leguizamo refuses to watch the Emmys this year.

“I’m boycotting. If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it,” the actor told Yahoo! Entertainment in a video interview Thursday. “What’s the point?”

“It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told, and there’s one reason for that,” he added. “Executives don’t see us, don’t get us — don’t care about us.”

Latinx shows and actors were shut out of all major categories in this year’s nominations. Read more about what TheWrap’s guest blogger, actor Christian Barillas, calls a “problematic barometer” for Latinx progress here.

“It’s crazy. Like, we’re 50% of the population of Los Angeles and less than 3% of the faces in front of the camera? Less than 2% of the faces behind the camera? Less than 1% of the stories being told by Hollywood streamers and networks?” he continued. “That’s cultural apartheid.”

A rep for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Friday.

Improvements have been made in terms of Black representation this year, however, with about a third of the acting nominations going to Black actors.

Leguizamo recently made his directorial debut in “Critical Thinking,” which he also starred in. The film is based on a true story from 1998, and is described as following “five LatinX and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher.”

“I’m just dying to see positive Latin stories out there,” Leguizamo said.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus also called out the “demoralizing” lack of nominations in July. Around that time, the hashtag #LatinosAreOnTVToo began circulating on Twitter.

Not a single Emmy nomination for Latino actors or Latino shows. In a year where they had ONE DAY AT A TIME, VIDA, and GENTEFIED to celebrate. Not even Rita Moreno, which pundits had highlighted as a strong contender. Shame. #LatinosAreOnTVToo #Emmys pic.twitter.com/fd9j6qNvYF — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) July 28, 2020

Without a single nomination for Latinxs at the 2020 #Emmys, an important message is being shared: #LatinosAreOnTvToo. https://t.co/XBNDo4Bohb — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) July 28, 2020