WarnerMedia chief John Stankey enjoyed a healthy pay raise in 2019, with the man leading the launch of HBO Max pulling in $22.5 million last year, according to a filing with the SEC on Wednesday.

Stankey, who also became president and chief operating officer of parent company AT&T in late 2019, received a 36% pay bump on the $16.5 million he had made the year prior.

Here’s a full breakdown of Stankey’s compensation from last year:

Salary: $2.9 million

Stock Awards: $9.5 million

Non-Equity Incentive Plan: $7.6 million

Change in Pension Value: $2.1 million

Other Compensation: $367,000

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson also enjoyed a pay increase, going from $29.1 million made in 2018 to $32 million last year.

Stephenson, in his comments to shareholders, said he looked forward to sharing more about the company’s streaming plans at its annual investor conference in Dallas.

“You’ll hear about our launch plans for our innovative new streaming service, HBO Max, and why we’re so excited about its potential,” Stephenson said.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month when it launches in May. An ad-supported subscription is expected to be added next year.

HBO Max will feature programming centered around HBO, Warner Bros, New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes. These include rights to classic sitcoms like “Friends,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” — which had previously not been available on any streaming service — as well as Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars.” The service has recently started running TV ads showcasing the array of content HBO Max will feature.