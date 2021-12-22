‘John Wick Chapter 4’ Pushed to March 2023

Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick: Chapter 4” has been pushed almost a year and will now be released theatrically on Mar. 24, 2023, the studio announced on Wednesday. The studio made the announcement in a special teaser trailer. Watch the embed above.

The film had previously been dated for May 27, 2022, the same day Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is slated to be released. “John Wick: Chapter 4” will now compete against Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” just wrapped principal photography after production took place this past summer in France, Germany and Japan. The film was directed by action veteran Chad Stahelski who directed the first three “John Wick” installments.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, Ian and McShane.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the script for “John Wick: Chapter 4,” and it’s produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves and Louise Rosner are executive producing.

Through three movies, the “John Wick” franchise has earned up $584.7M worldwide at the box office.