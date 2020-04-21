Jon M Chu’s ‘In The Heights’ Gets New Summer 2021 Release Date

“In The Heights,” which had previously been undated by Warner Bros. due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be released on June 18, 2021.
“Hamilton” star Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Marc Anthony, Dascha Polanco and Leslie Grace are atop the cast of the film version. Jon M. Chu is directing.
“In the Heights,” which won the Tony for Best Musical and Best Original Score in 2008, follows a bodega owner in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.
The musical was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who is penning the script with Marc Klein (“Serendipity”). Miranda is producing alongside Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs. David Nicksay, Jill Furman, Kevin McCollum and Jeffrey Seller are executive producing.
“In the Heights” had originally been set up at The Weinstein Co., but Hudes and Miranda regained control of the film rights in the aftermath of the company’s downfall following the sexual assault and harassment accusations against Harvey Weinstein, and TWC’s subsequent bankruptcy.
The film was originally set for release on June 26 of this year.
Currently, only an untitled Pixar Animation film is set for release on June 18, 2021.
