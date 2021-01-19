Josh Duhamel is early in talks to replace Armie Hammer in Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Hammer dropped out the movie amid a social media firestorm about what the actor calls “bulls– claims” about him.

“Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesperson said. The role will be recast.

Hammer’s decision to leave the project came after leaked messages purporting to detail the star’s sex life, including a supposed interested in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on an Instagram account under the name House of Effie. The actor has flatly disputed the legitimacy of the DMs.

“Shotgun Wedding” follows a couple hosting a destination wedding with their lovable but opinionated families, only for the couple to get cold feet and for the entire wedding party to be taken hostage, forcing the couple to save their loved ones before they get at each other’s throats. Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether wrote the screenplay.

Josh Duhamel, best known for starring in the “Transformers” movies is repped by ICM Partners.