A federal judge on Friday rejected former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin’s request to dismiss the charges against her and husband Mossimo Giannulli in the college admissions bribery case. The couple will still have to go to trial on their Oct. 5 court date, along with other families involved in the felony case.
The couple are charged with three separate counts of bribery, fraud and money laundering.
“After consideration of the extensive briefing, affidavits and other information provided by the government and defendants, the Court is satisfied that the government has not lied to or misled the Court,” U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Friday in a filing ruling. “The defendants’ motion to dismiss the indictment or in the alternative to suppress evidence and order an evidentiary hearing is denied.”
Loughlin and the other defendants were seeking a dismissal based on accusations of misconduct by investigators working on the case. There seemed to have been some hope for Loughlin last month when Gorton called accusations made by William “Rick” Singer, who has been accused of masterminding the scheme, “serious and disturbing.”
But on Friday Gorton ruled that no misconduct took place — and all of Loughlin’s hopes of avoiding trial are dashed.
Loughlin and Giannulli were first arrested in March 2019 as part of a nationwide college admissions cheating case. In total, the more than 50 people were charged with paying bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into top universities like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC in what authorities described as the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”
Since being caught up in the case, Loughlin was dropped from the final season of Netflix’s “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House.” Hallmark Channel, where Loughlin starred on “When Calls the Heart” as well as top-lined numerous original films, also cut ties with the actress.
21 Worst Onscreen Moms, From Norma Bates to Peg Bundy (Photos)
"Psycho" (1960) Possibly the worst mother in Hollywood history (and now on A&E with "Bates Motel"), Norma Bates was so abusive she it resulted in her murder -- and those of subsequent innocent victims -- at the hands of her son, Norman.
Warner Bros. Pictures
"The Manchurian Candidate" (1962) Mrs. Iselin (Angela Lansbury) is less a mother and more a secret agent intent on making her son the first puppet President in a Communist conspiracy.
M.C. Productions
"Carrie" (1976) After emotionally and physically abusing her daughter for years, Mrs. White (Piper Laurie) tried to kill Carrie when she believed a demon was the reason her daughter had psychic powers.
United Artists
"Mommie Dearest" (1981)Faye Dunaway portrays Joan Crawford as controlling and overbearing mother to adopted daughter, Christina, in the 1981 biographical cult drama.
Paramount Pictures
"Married... with Children" (1987-97) Peggy Bundy isn't mean, she's just lazy and inattentive, refusing to cook or clean and instead spending her time sat on the couch watching "Oprah."
Embassy Television
"Throw Momma From the Train" (1987) Mrs. Lift (Anne Ramsey) was such a terrible, overbearing mother that her son was inspired on how to kill her after watching an Alfred Hitchcock movie.
Orion Pictures
"Seinfeld" (1989-98) After watching Mrs. Costanza (Estelle Harris) for only five minutes, you completely understand how George could grow into the needy, neurotic person we knew and loved for nine seasons.
West-Shapiro
"Serial Mom" (1994) The dark comedy starred Kathleen Turner as a suburban housewife who secretly murders people over trivial of perceived slights or social faux pas.
Polar Entertainment Corporation
"The Sopranos" (1999-2007) A paranoid nightmare, Livia Soprano (Nancy Marchand) tried to have her mob boss son, Tony Soprano, killed when she thought he was too weak to lead.
HBO
"Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood" (2002)Ellen Burstyn plays the abusive Southern mother to Sandra Bullock in this comedy-drama that spans 70 years of the "Ya-Ya Sisterhood."
All Girls Productions
"White Oleander" (2002) Based on the novel by Janet Fitch, Michelle Pfeiffer plays a self-centered, cold-hearted and eccentric mother who kills and her cheating boyfriend -- landing her in prison and daughter, Astrid (Alison Lohman) in a foster home.
Warner Bros. Pictures
"8 Mile" (2002) Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr. (Eminem) lives with his alcoholic mother (Kim Basinger) in a Detroit trailer park while struggling to make it as a white rapper.
Imagine Entertainment
"Arrested Development" (2003-) Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) was never hesitant to sacrifice her children's happiness for a gin and tonic.
Imagine Entertainment
"Mean Girls" (2004) The ultimate example of lax parenting, Mrs. King (Amy Poehler) is way more concerned with looking cool than being an actual mom to her daughter.
Paramount Pictures
"Mad Men" (2007-15) Though she could occasionally show maternal instinct, Betty Draper (January Jones) was at times just as childish as her kids, and often even more selfish and needy.
Lionsgate Television
"Sons of Anarchy" (2008-14) Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal) may have had the motorcycle club's interests at heart, but those interests typically involved ruining her son's chances at happiness, culminating in her killing his wife and the mother of his child.
SutterInk
"The Hangover" (2009) We all remember how nice Jade (Heather Graham) was, but we always forgot that she let three complete strangers take her baby for the night in Las Vegas.
Warner Bros. Pictures
"Precious" (2009) Unemployed mother Mary (Mo'Nique) takes out all her fears and insecurities on her 16-year-old daughter, whom she blamed for getting impregnated twice by Mary's husband after he raped her.
Lionsgate
"The Hunger Games" (2012) Mrs. Everdeen (Paula Malcomson) emotionally shut down after the death of her husband, leaving her teenage daughter Katniss to figure out how to keep her family alive.
Lionsgate
"Justified" (2010-15) Mags Bennett (Margo Martindale) runs a family of hillbilly pot growers, makes lethal moonshine and wields a hammer that she's not afraid to use.
FX Productions
"American Horror Story: Coven" (2013-14) There are so many evil moms to choose from on "AHS" but Fiona (Jessica Lange) takes this dark prize as the glamorous wicked witch to belittled daughter Cordelia (Sarah Paulson).
Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
1 of 22
TheWrap looks at dysfunctional family matriarchs in honor of Mother’s Day