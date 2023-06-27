Authorities confirmed the death of “A Room With a View” star Julian Sands after human remains, which have been missing since January, were found near Mount Baldy and identified as the actor’s. The actor was 66.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department shared in a statement on Tuesday. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Hikers found Sands’ remains while on a hike on Saturday. Authorities then transported the remains to the San Bernardino County to be identified. Sands’ family reported that the actor went missing on Jan. 13 after the British actor went on a hike in the Baldy Trail area, which is located in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Sands was born on January 4, 1968 in Otley, Leeds, West Yorkshire to Brenda and William Sands, and he is the third child amongst his five brothers. He attended Lord Wandsworth College and the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Hollywood caught wind of Sands and his talent when he starred in the NBC miniseries “The Sun Also Rises” (1984). Other roles of Sands include the 1984 film “The Killing Fields,” the thriller “Arachnophobia” (1990), the Hollywood classic “Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007), “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011), and he even picked up a voice actor role, starring as Valmont in Jackie Chan’s beloved animated series “Jackie Chan Adventures.”

“Pet Cemetery” director Mary Lambert took to Twitter to share her condolences.

“Before Harry Styles wore pearls, Julian Sands wore them in Siesta,” Lambert wrote in her now-pinned tweet. “It was his idea. We all thought it shocking but fabulous. Dear Julian. We miss you. #juliansands

He is survived by his second wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz and this three children, Henry, Natalya and Imogen.