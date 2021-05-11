Julianne Moore Has Night Terrors – and for Good Reason – in ‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer (Video)

Pro tip: Watch “Lisey’s Story” with all of the lights on.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the series adapted from the Stephen King novel. J.J. Abrams pitched in on turning the best seller into a streaming series, but King actually wrote this one himself.

That’s rare for the king of modern-day horror.

“Lisey’s Story” stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. The eight-episode Apple original will premiere globally on Friday, June 4, 2021. The first two episodes will be made available at that time, with a new one dropping each subsequent Friday.

“Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen.

Watch the haunting trailer via the video above.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, “Lisey’s Story” hails from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

More to come…