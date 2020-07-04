Kanye West Announces ‘I Am Running for President of the United States! #2020VISION’

Rapper also said he’d run for president in speech at 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

| July 4, 2020 @ 6:36 PM Last Updated: July 4, 2020 @ 7:22 PM
Kanye West is throwing his MAGA hat into the political arena, announcing on Twitter that he is running for president of the United States… in 2020.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION,” he tweeted on July 4, the most patriotic day of the year.

This isn’t the first time Yeezus has said he’s running for the commander and chief. While accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2015, he told the stunned audience, “As you probably could have guessed by this moment, in 2020 I have decided to run for president.”

West’s declaration at that awards show wasn’t taken very seriously at the time for many reasons, including because he admitted to smoking “a little something” to knock “the edge off” right before he took the stage. But as recently as November 2019 he told guests at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival that he was running for president in 2024, which got a good chuckle from those attending.

“What y’all laughing at?” he responded. “We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

Through the years, West has become increasingly vocal about politics and his support for President Trump. In October 2018, West had lunch with Trump in the White House at which time they, according to the New York Times, discussed job opportunities for former convicts and the rapper’s hope of increasing Chicago-area manufacturing jobs.

His embrace of the president was nothing but good news for Trump, whose support among black men doubled from 11% to 22% in the week following their meeting.

It is unclear at this time what political party West will be running under.  Representatives for West and the White House have not responded to request for comment.

Chicago rapper renounced politics on Tuesday, saying “I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in”

It's been a crazy year for Kanye West. First he spent months commenting on contentious issues like the 13th Amendment and expressing support for President Trump. Then he ended October 2018 with a near-total reversal, renouncing politics as well as certain unnamed persons he said "used" him.

But that's just par for the course for the rapper, who has a long history of stirring things up, politically speaking. Let's review 13 times Kanye West fanned the flames of political strife.

