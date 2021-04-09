Rebel

ABC/Karen Ballard

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Beats Katey Sagal’s ‘Rebel’ Series Premiere in Ratings

by | April 9, 2021 @ 9:16 AM

ABC tops Thursday in total viewers, but that was much more due to “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” than “Rebel”

On Thursday, NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and its spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” took quite a ratings tumble from last week’s Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) return. Meanwhile, Katey Sagal’s new drama “Rebel” did just enough to aid ABC in a total-viewer victory.

Head to head at 10 p.m., Week 2 of “Organized Crime” comfortably beat the “Rebel” debut outright. Across the entirety of their three-hour primetime windows, NBC and ABC tied for first-place in the key ratings demo of adults 18-49.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Substack funding

Can Substack Live Up to $650 Million Valuation?
Empty restaurant in Manhattan

How Restaurant Reviews ‘Crumbled’ During Pandemic and Transformed Food Critics’ Role

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Kung Fu’ Premiere Has a Bit of a Kick to It

YouTube Edged Out Other Tech Giants With Biggest Gains During Pandemic
sony theme park roller coaster

Why Sony Is Making a Big Bet on Theme Park Business Despite the Pandemic
chad

Nasim Pedrad’s ‘Chad’ Debuts as Top-Rated Cable Scripted Comedy of 2021
POOCH PERFECT

Ratings: ‘Pooch Perfect’ Rolls Over in Week 2

5 Top Executives Quit Dick Clark Productions Amid ‘Toxic Culture’ Complaints (Exclusive)
SAG Awards

SAG Awards Halve Last Year’s Viewers, Fall to New Record Low
DO NOT USE AGAIN canada godzilla hong kong

Blame Canada: Box Office Recovery Faces New Challenge Despite ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Success
The Voice - Season 20

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Pulls Ahead of ‘American Idol’ on Night of National Championship Game