Sarah Jessica Parker revealed Sunday that Carrie Bradshaw and Co. will be returning to the small-screen for a “Sex and the City” revival limited series on HBO Max. Well, almost the whole co.

The new show, titled “And Just Like That” will follow Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) — but not Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

When fans started speculating as to why Cattrall’s character will not be involved in the HBO Max series in Parker’s Instagram comments on the announcement video post, one user wrote, “they dislike each other,” referring to longstanding rumors of a behind-the-scenes feud between Parker and Cattrall.

“No. I don’t dislike her,” Parker responded to the commenter. “I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

A representative for Cattrall did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on why the actress is not participating in the revival series.

The revival — which will be executive produced by series creator Michael Patrick King along with Parker, Nixon and Davis — was announced via the above-mentioned announcement video on Parker’s Instagram page, which features shots of New York City and the phrase “The Story Continues…” being typed out on a computer, an allusion to the career of Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, as a sex and relationship columnist for the fictional New York Star.

Over the course of six seasons from 1998-2004, “Sex and the City” won seven Emmys, eight Golden Globes and is credited alongside shows like “The Sopranos” for turning HBO into a household brand. The series also led to a pair of films in 2008 and 2010 continuing the adventures of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda that combined to gross $709 million at the global box office. A short-lived prequel series, “The Carrie Diaries,” aired on The CW in 2013.

The “Sex and the City” revival is part of an effort by HBO parent company WarnerMedia to ramp up interest in HBO Max in 2021, taking a path similar to Disney+ by exploring ways to bring back past hits. Along with revivals of shows like “Sex and the City” and “Gossip Girl,” HBO Max will also offer all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 films — including “Dune” and “The Matrix 4” — at the same time they are released in theaters at no extra charge.