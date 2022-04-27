Kimmel Wants to Know if Trump Has Also Been Banned by His Own Social Media Site (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel spent a lot of time in his monologue Wednesday talking about Republicans, including Donald Trump and Truth Social, the social media network owned by the disgraced ex-president.

And Kimmel wanted to know if Trump has been banned by Truth Social just like he was banned by Twitter.

Trump was of course banned by Twitter for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the election. He’s been whining about it ever since, however, which is ostensibly why he slapped his name on the hastily cobbled-together Twitter clone called Truth Social.

Whether he remains banned remains to be seen. Billionaire Elon Musk, who has extremely, uh, idiosyncratic ideas about what free speech actually is, is in the process of trying to buy Twitter. And for some reason, when that deal was announced, downloads of Truth Social spiked in the Apple app store.

But as Kimmel noted, Trump hasn’t actually used Truth Social since it launched in February.

“Things are temporarily looking up for Donald Trump’s social media platform. ‘Truth Social’ is getting a boost from the news that Elon Musk is buying Twitter,” Kimmel said during his monologue on Wednesday. “Their app is now number one on the Apple Store free app chart. We know this

because Trump released a statement that said: ‘Truth Social is number one in the Apple App store.'”

“A statement he did not bother to post on Truth Social by the way because no one would see it there,” Kimmel continued.

“He still hasn’t posted on his own Truth Social app since the day it launched back in February. The last time he ignored something this much it was named Eric,” Kimmel said, adding that the reason Truth downloads beat Twitter has more to do with the fact everyone already uses Twitter.

“The big Truth Social selling point is that it’s free speech. They won’t ban you like Twitter did to Trump. But if you go through their community guidelines, which we did, you will see that isn’t necessarily true,” Kimmel said. “For instance, they report content that contains ‘misrepresentations about a business.’ Like for instance this tweet Trump posted about Dominion voting machines.”

Kimmel then displayed one of many tweets Trump wrote that brazenly lied about the 2020 election.

“You also can’t post content that ‘depicts violence or threats of violence.’ Like this video Trump tweeted of him beating up CNN,” Kimmel continued, showing that ridiculous thing.

“Truth Social does not allow copyright infringement. Like using a Nickelback song without permission,” Kimmel said, “Which Trump did right there.”

“And the biggest no-no, the one they actually call ‘Truth #1': They will delete your account if you use the platform as a ‘tool for a crime or any unlawful activity,” Kimmel said. “Like, I don’t know, starting a riot at the Capitol maybe? Now what I’m wondering is maybe this is why Trump hasn’t been posting on Truth social; he’s banned from that one too.”

Watch the whole monologue above.