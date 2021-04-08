Kung Fu -- "Pilot" -- Image Number: KF101f_0314r.jpg -- Pictured: Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen -- Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Kung Fu’ Premiere Has a Bit of a Kick to It

by | April 8, 2021 @ 8:45 AM

“Home Economics” debut whips up three million viewers, but ABC finishes fourth in total-audience size

Wednesday’s “Kung Fu” premiere kicked a little ass for The CW last night — at least, it did for that network in that time slot. While ABC’s “Home Economics” debut did better numbers, it did not come out of the oven so hot for the higher-rated ABC.

“Kung Fu” posted The CW’s largest audience in Wednesday’s 8 p.m. hour since an October 2018 “Riverdale” episode. It had the broadcast network’s largest total-viewer tally for a Wednesday debut since “The 100” bowed seven years ago.

