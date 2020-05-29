LA County Restaurants, Hair Salons, Barbershops Can Reopen

L.A. County’s restaurants, hair salons and barbershops have been given the green light from the state to reopen, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and local officials announced on Friday.

“This further brings our communities together and resumes a sense of normalcy, representing monumental progress for Los Angeles County as we join the vast majority of other regions in California on the path toward reopening and recovery,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted.

These businesses will be required to follow physical distancing and sanitation protocols before reopening. The city of Los Angeles released its restaurant reopening guidelines for in-person dining, which includes moving tables 6 ft. apart or installing physical barriers if not possible and staggering shifts for staff.

Restaurants can open as early as tonight if they can follow the protocols, Ferrer said, but the guidelines have not yet been released by the county. No guidance for hair salons or barbershops has yet been released by the county either.

Also Read: Are Studios and Networks Liable if Actors or Crew Contract COVID-19 on Set?

“Reopening as safely as possible and in ways that protect both employees and customers will require a lot of effort, and we do appreciate everyone’s commitment to doing this right,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “There’s a great deal at stake in the reopening.”

Ferrer announced there were 1,824 confirmed new cases and 50 deaths on Friday in LA County.