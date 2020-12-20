LA Film Critics Awards: Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

Glynn Turman has been named the best supporting actor of 2020 for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. which is announcing its picks for the best film achievements of 2020 on Sunday.

TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

The first award went to Shabier Kirchner for the cinematography of Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” series of five films, which are running on Amazon Prime. The award for music/score went to Pixar’s “Soul,” which is set in the world of jazz and includes a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Like the New York Film Critics Circle, which announced its winners on Friday, the LAFCA is sticking to the calendar year when determining its year-end awards, even though the COVID-19 pandemic made theatrical distribution in Los Angeles impossible for most of the year. The Academy Awards and virtually all other industry awards shows are extending their eligibility period through January and February rather than restricting entries to films that were released in 2020.

Last year, four of the LAFCA winners went on to win the Oscar: “Parasite” for picture and director, “American Factory” for documentary and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” for production design.

The LAFCA best-film winner has won the Oscar for Best Picture 11 times in the 46 years the organization has been giving out awards, including three times in the last five years: “The Hurt Locker” in 2009, “Spotlight” in 2015, “Moonlight” in 2016 and “Parasite” in 2019.

The group consists of more than 60 Los Angeles-based film critics working in print and electronic media. (TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde is a member.)

This year’s Career Achievement Awards will go to director Hou Hsiao-Hsien and actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte, with the first Legacy Award going to Norman Lloyd.

The 2020 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards:

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor: Glynn Turman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Runner-up: Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Foreign-Language Film:

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film:

Best Animated Film:

Best Screenplay:

Best Cinematography: Shabier Kirchner, “Small Axe”

Runner-up: Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Editing:

Best Music/Score: “Soul”

Runner-up: “Lovers Rock”

Best Production Design:

New Generation Award:

Douglas E. Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video:

Career Achievement Awards: Hou Hsiao-Hsien, Harry Belafonte

Legacy Award: Norman Lloyd