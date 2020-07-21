The Los Angeles Times Guild’s Latino Caucus sent a letter to the newspaper’s leadership Tuesday, demanding internal changes and better representation and service for the paper’s Latino audience.

The letter, which was delivered exactly four weeks after the Black Caucus sent its own demand letter to leadership, was addressed to owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, as well as executive editor Norman Pearlstine and managing editors Kimi Yoshino and Scott Kraft. It was signed by 78 Guild members.

It accused the Times of covering the Latino community in a “dehumanizing way” for much of its history, pointing out its past use of slurs and advocacy for the invasion of Latin American countries.

“Today The Times continues to fail, in its staffing and coverage, to reflect a region where nearly one of every two residents is Latino. In doing so it has neglected to serve what should be its largest audience,” said the letter.

It went on, “For decades, we’ve asked management to hire more of us, promote us and make us editors. But those calls have largely gone unanswered. Today, only 13% of The Times newsroom is Latino. Of 109 editors and managers, only 11% of them are Latino. The Times has only ever had three Latino masthead editors.”

A representative for the paper did not immediately return a request for comment on the letter.

The letter highlights the achievements of Latino journalists at the Times, affirms the letter from the Black Caucus, and calls on management to make changes.

Some of the demands include restructuring the staff to better reflect the makeup of Los Angeles, where Latinos are nearly half the population, and no longer treating Latinos as a minority group.

Here are the names of all who signed:

Tony Barboza

Dylan Hernandez

Maria Torres

Eduardo M. Gonzalez

Carolina A. Miranda

Tomás Mier

Brittny Mejia

Jorge Castillo

Jackeline Luna

Cindy Carcamo

Nancy Rivera Brooks

Esmeralda Bermudez

Gabriela Fernandez

Patricia Escárcega

Jessica Perez

Fidel Martinez

Paloma Esquivel

Andrew J. Campa

Elsie Ramos

Ruben Vives

Andrea Castillo

Nicole Santa Cruz

Marina Levario

Martina Ibanez-Baldor

Christian Orozco

Gustavo Arellano

Denise Florez

Raul Roa

Javier Panzar

Nick Leyva

Soudi Jimenez

Betty Chavarria

Eduard Cauich

Jad El Reda

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Selene Rivera

Steve Saldivar

Leila Miller

Sergio Burstein

Dania Maxwell

Alexa Díaz

Julia Barajas

Brian Contreras

Joseph Serna

Yadira Flores

Priscella Vega

Laura Zornosa

Jose Salvador Mancia

Melissa Gomez

Gregory Diaz

Jared Servantez

Jade Cuevas

Marilyn Ruiz

Vanessa Martínez

Dorany Pineda

Mariel Garza

Victor Barajas

Diego Medrano

Vera Castaneda

Hillary Davis

Hugo Martin

Hector Becerra

Vilma Cruz

Efrain Hernandez Jr.

Melody Gutierrez

Ruthanne Salido

Julissa James

Yvonne Villarreal

Carlos Santana

Steve Padilla

Frank Rojas

Carlos Lozano

J.R Lizarraga

Taryn Luna

Elsa Luna Jones

Victoria Hernandez

Laurie Ochoa

Lorena Elebee