‘Labor of Love’ Finale: And the Man Who Kristy Chose to Start a Family With Is…

Was it Kyle or Stewart — or did she decide to go it alone as a single mom?

| July 16, 2020 @ 7:00 PM
Labor of Love finale

Elizabeth Morris/Fox

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the “Labor of Love” finale.)

The first season of Fox’s very unconventional reality dating series “Labor of Love” concluded Thursday with a finale that saw Kristy Katzmann choose whether she wanted to start a family with Kyle or Stewart — or neither of her two finalists, and instead go it alone as a single mom.

Over the course of the hour long episode, titled “Sleepless in Chicago,” Stewart (a 40-year-old Los Angeles-based wealth management CEO) and Kyle (a 38-year-old director of sales and marketing who lives in Austin, Texas) each got to spend two back-to-back date-filled days with the 41-year-old “Bachelor” alum in her hometown.

Also Read: How 'Labor of Love' Producers Found Kristy Katzmann Her Perfect Man/Sperm Donor

Both of Kristy’s potential partners/future baby daddies — the two men left standing out of the 15 that the series kicked off with — spent time with her family and helped her get to know their own parents and siblings, too.

Come the end of the episode, Kristy had a heart-to-heart chat with host Kristin Davis about whether she wants to end up with Kyle or Stewart, or take the third option of being a solo parent. She didn’t decide right then, of course, but Kristin wished her good luck before leaving her to think it over.

Kristy then went to Stewart to tell him as much as she liked their relationship and his qualities, “it’s still not enough.”

Also Read: 9 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'Don't' (Photos)

“And I feel like I’m falling in love with Kyle,” she told Stewart. “I think that’s what’s so hard. I really wanted it to be you. This is is the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make. But I have to just trust what I feel.”

Stewart responded: “Obviously this is not how I saw it going, but just know that there is somebody across the country that thinks the world of you — and I mean that.”

Then Kristy went to meet Kyle, beginning by telling him how deeply she felt for him before saying, “I need to know if you’re comfortable starting a family with me this year.”

“I know it’s right and I’m ready to start a family with you,” Kyle said. “If that’s this year, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

That’s when Kristy said, “I choose you. I knew that I was falling for you and that’s what I wanted this whole time.”

Kyle said he “couldn’t imagine being a father without you next to me,” and then the couple kissed before heading off to see Kristy’s fertility doctor, who has been with her every step of the way through “Labor of Love.”

“I know it’s been a long journey,” he told the pair. “Kyle, we measured your sperm when you first came in and your counts were really excellent. So together with your count and the analysis we have with regard to your hormonal profile, we have a decent probability of all this working. So if you guys want to try naturally, I would suggest you do that as soon as possible.”

Best of luck, Kyle and Kristy!

47 Best TV Couples of All Time, From Lucy and Ricky to Jim and Pam (Photos)

  • Best TV couples of all time NBC/NBC/CBS/Sony Pictures TV/ABC
  • Lily and Marshall CBS
  • buffy and angel 20th Century Fox TV
  • NBC
  • Jim and Pam The Office NBC
  • Lucy and Ricky CBS
  • David and Patrick Pop TV
  • The Good Place - Season 4 NBC
  • Edith and Archie Bunker Sony Pictures TV
  • Snow White Prince Charming Once Upon a Time ABC
  • Angela Dwight The Office NBC
  • Jin and Sun Lost ABC
  • Kevin and Winnie Wonder Years ABC
  • Leslie and Ben NBC
  • George and Louise Jefferson CBS
  • Fox
  • Monica and Chandler Warner Bros TV
  • Stef and Lena Freeform
  • Eric Tami Taylor NBCU
  • Willow and Tara Buffy 20th Century Fox TV
  • Cory and Topanga Disney/ABC
  • Mitch Cam Modern Family ABC
  • Rory and Jess Warner Bros TV
  • April and Andy NBC
  • Fran and Maxwell CBS
  • Sam and Diane CBS TV Studios
  • Mad About You Sony Pictures TV
  • cece schmidt 20th Century Fox TV
  • Veronica and Logan Warner Bros TV
  • Mike and Carol Brady CBS TV Studios
  • Martin and Gina Warner Bros TV
  • Piper Leo Charmed CBS TV Studios
  • Seth and Summer Warner Bros TV
  • The X-Files 20th Century Fox TV
  • elaine and puddy Sony Pictures TV
  • Dre and Rainbow ABC
  • Saved by the Bell NBC
  • JD and Elliot ABC
  • Joey and Pacey Sony Pictures TV
  • Meredith and Derek ABC
  • Carrie and Mr Big HBO
  • Glee Blaine and Kurt 20th Century Fox
  • Jess and Nick New Girl 20th Century Fox
  • Ross and Rachel Friends Warner Bros TV
  • Roseanne and Dan ABC/Viacom
  • This Is Us - Season 3 NBC
  • Booth and Brennan 20th Century Fox TV
  • Niles and Daphne CBS TV Studios
1 of 48

In honor of Valentine’s Day, TheWrap rounds up the most iconic small-screen lovers

This Valentine's Day, love is in the air yet again. And to mark the most romantic of occasions, TheWrap has rounded up the 47 best TV couples of all time. And while "best" is certainly a subjective term -- meaning we've probably left at least one of your favorite sets of lovers off this list -- we're sure readers who click through this gallery will find many a pairing that makes their hearts go pitter-patter. And just to be *extra* clear here, these couples are listed in no particular order.

Also Read: Midseason TV 2020: Complete List of Premiere Dates for New and Returning Broadcast Shows

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE