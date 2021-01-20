Reactions to Lady Gaga’s national anthem performance at Wednesday’s inauguration were numerous and positive. Observers joked about the superstar herself being sworn in as president while others noted that her ensemble looked similar to something Katniss Everdeen might have worn in the “Hunger Games” series.

Fans didn’t only have “Hunger Games” comparisons, but said some of the shots of Gaga in silhouette looked like stills from a movie. Others noted her melisma at the end of the tune reminded them of Whitney Houston. The singer wore a drop-waist gown and used a golden microphone to deliver her rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” earning praise from those who said the drama of it all was a fitting end to outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration.

Gaga, wearing a custom Schiaparelli gown and a “dove of peace” brooch, made fans feel patriotic and inspired a little nostalgia in others who posted side-by-side shots of her early days in the industry with her debut on the inaugural stage.

Also Read: Watch Lady Gaga Slay the National Anthem at the Biden Inauguration (Video)

After finishing the song, she could be heard telling newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris, “Have a lovely inauguration.”

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, took the stage at 11:30 a.m. ET to welcome Biden, and she’s one of several stars who performed at the event, including fellow pop icon Jennifer Lopez and country singer Garth Brooks.

Gaga said in a tweet before the inauguration that “singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning,” she said. “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”