Lando Calrissian will return in “Lando,” a brand-new event series for Disney Plus. “Dear White People” filmmaker Justin Simien is in the early stages of developing the project.

The project was announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy at Disney’s Investor day. It is currently unknown if either Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover, who recently played the galactic scoundrel in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” will return.

In the original “Star Wars” trilogy, Lando was played by Billy Dee Williams, who gave Donald Glover the simple instructions to “just be charming.”

It appears that Glover took the advice to heart because as young Lando, he plays up the character’s charm and adds a new layer to the gambling swashbuckler.

“He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun,” screenwriter Jake Kasdan said. “I don’t know where it will go.”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” follows young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he gets started on his life of crime, meets and befriends Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), gets hold of the Millennium Falcon and gambles with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). It also stars Woody Harrelson, who plays Tobias Beckett, Han’s mentor in piracy.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” was directed by Ron Howard with a script from Jake Kasdan.