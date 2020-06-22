‘Langdon,’ ‘Night School’ Among 5 NBC Pilots to Shoot Later This Year

NBC will move forward with production on five of its pilots “later this year,” with the remainder to be rolled over to next pilot season, the network said Monday.

Comedies “Night School,” “Grand Crew,” “American Auto” and dramas “Langdon” and “Ordinary Joe” will begin shooting once production is cleared safe to resume. “At That Age,” “Echo,” “Crazy for You,” “Jefferies” and “Someone Out There” will be among the pilots up for consideration for the 2021-22 TV season.

The pilot for the sci-fi drama “Debris” was completed and is in contention at the network for midseason, while additional material is being requested for the Los Angeles-set drama “La Brea.”

Also Read: NBC Fall Schedule: 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' to Air Thursday After 'SVU'

NBC announced its fall schedule last week, with the new Chris Meloni-led “Law & Order” spinoff, “Organized Crime,” as the only new series set to launch. Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Mr. Mayor,” Kenan Thompson’s “Kenan” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock” had all been given straight-to-series orders earlier this year and will premiere later in the season.