Coach John Mosley Goes Nuts in ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ Trailer, So He’ll Fit in Nicely (Video)

Netflix released the trailer for Greg Whiteley’s “Last Chance U: Basketball” docuseries on Wednesday, and the two-minute preview’s flurry of slam dunks will not disappoint. Nor will the franchise’s latest fiery coach, John Mosley.

Having already binged the whole season of “Last Chance U: Basketball” (which Netflix is insisting on calling “Last Chance U: Basketball” Season 1 and NOT “Last Chance U” Season 6) via screeners, this writer can assure you that Mosley is nicer than most of those football guys from the first five seasons. He’s just…passionate.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

As TheWrap first revealed previously, “Last Chance U: Basketball” premieres in its entirety on March 10 on Netflix. We also posted the first teaser from this first roundball season — watch that here.

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by Coach Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court.

Anyone who followed the 2020 college basketball season (on any level, really) — or even just the calendar — can probably figure out the extra level of “adversity” these Huskies face. All we’ll say is stick around for the season finale (or just Google it).

“Last Chance U: Basketball” is a Netflix production in association with GQ Studios, Endgame Entertainment, One Potato Productions, and Boardwalk Pictures.

Executive producers are Greg Whiteley, Joe LaBracio, Lucas Smith, and James D. Stern. Co-Executive Producers include Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, and Adam Leibowitz.

The series is directed by Whiteley, Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald.