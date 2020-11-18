NBCUniversal began its next round of layoffs this week with the cuts primarily centered on the Entertainment Networks division led by Frances Berwick.

Less than 5% of the staff is impacted by the cuts, an individual familiar with the situation told TheWrap, who added that it was less than 100 people. However, further layoffs will be coming early next year that will primarily affect Susan Rovner’s Entertainment Programming unit. NBCU instituted earlier staff cuts in August across its cable networks, broadcast, the movie studio and theme parks businesses

NBCU is in the midst of a massive overhaul of its television and streaming business that has resulted in the departure of several top executives including Chris McCumber, Dawn Olmstead and Bill McGoldrick. Additionally, Paul Telegedy and Meredith Ahr were fired over multiple accusations of bad workplace behavior and for fostering a toxic work environment.

NBCU has already filled Olmstead’s position as president of Universal Content Productions, bringing Beatrice Springborn over from Hulu.

During the summer, NBCU reorganized its TV and streaming business under Mark Lazarus and rolled up all of its English-language networks into one group, led by Berwick, with Rovner leading the programming side, including for streaming service Peacock. Matt Strauss continues to run Peacock and lead a new Direct-to-Consumer unit.

Pearlena Igbokwe was put in charge of the company’s TV studio division, Universal Studio Group, which is comprised of Universal Television, Universal Television Alternative Studios, UCP and NBCUniversal International Studios.

NBCU CEO Jeff Shell hinted the restructuring of NBCU’s TV and streaming operations would result in layoffs during Comcast’s earnings call back in August.